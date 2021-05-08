"So proud" - Anthony Pettis reacts to younger brother Sergio's win at Bellator 258

Anthony Pettis is proud of his younger brother Sergio's performance at Bellator 258. The 27-year-old put on a masterclass performance against Juan Archuleta to become the new Bellator bantamweight champion.

Sergio was competing for the first time since July 2020, when he defeated Ricky Bandejas and legitimized himself as a true challenger to Archuleta's throne. At Bellator 258, 'The Phenom' showed exactly why he is one of the most exciting names on the roster.

Reacting to Sergio's win, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis - who was present in Sergio's corner - said he was proud of his brother.

"Highest of highs!!! So proud," Anthony Pettis wrote on Twitter.

Sergio Pettis dominated the majority of the fight against Archuleta. Although 'Spaniard' hurt him with clean shots, Pettis continually stunned Archuleta with counter hooks and jabs. At the end of the fight, Sergio Pettis convinced the judges to score the bout in his favor. All three judges scored the contest 50-45, 49-46, 49-46.

"I knew I was just getting the better of the exchanges. He hit me with good shots but I could tell that my shots were landing cleaner. I was just flowing and it's my night. My takedown defense was on point," said Pettis after the fight.

Sergio and Anthony Pettis fought together in the UFC for six years

While Anthony Pettis made his UFC debut in 2011, Sergio joined the promotion two years later at the age of 20. The Pettis brothers competed together in the UFC for years before Sergio decided to move to Bellator.

Anthony Pettis also parted ways with the UFC after the promotion didn't extend his contract. 'Showtime' joined the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and recently made his debut against Clay Collard. However, the 34-year-old fell short in his effort to beat Collard.

Doubt him now! Clay Collard spoils the PFL debut of Anthony Pettis!!! Congratulations Clay! pic.twitter.com/IzWOZTWVuG — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Anthony Pettis will be looking forward to replicating his UFC success in the PFL. In his almost decade-long UFC career, Pettis won eleven and lost nine fights in the promotion.

Pettis claimed the UFC lightweight championship by outpointing Benson Henderson in 2013. He also defended his belt on one occasion against Gilbert Melendez.