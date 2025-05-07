“So proud of that” - Adrian Lee recalls the very first fight of his amateur career

Teen martial arts sensation Adrian Lee picked up MMA at an early age. He vividly remembers his first amateur match in competition, where his siblings also saw action.

'The Phenom' shared it on his official YouTube channel, recounting his journey to his current organization, ONE Championship.

19-year-old Lee said:

"I first started training when I was 3 years old, and I had my first MMA competition at 4 years old. I wasn't actually supposed to even have a match, but my siblings, they went up to the Internationals in Canada, and I really wanted to have a match.

"So, luckily, they found an older kid who was around my size who didn't have an opponent, so I ended up fighting him. I won the match by points. So proud of that."

Check out what he had to say below:

Adrian Lee's martial arts journey also took him to the youth wrestling scene in Hawaii, where he was a four-time national champion and won the Hawaii High School State Wrestling Title in 2023.

Then, he took his talents to ONE Championship, where he has been on a roll, winning all three of his matches to date since making his promotional debut in June last year.

Lee is the fourth member of his family to compete in ONE, following in the footsteps of former atomweight queen and now-retired Angela, double ONE world champion Christian, and late fighter Victoria.

Adrian Lee considers himself a consummate fighter

Adrian Lee always took pride in being the consummate fighter that he is, giving his all and never backing down from any challenge. He continues to ride on this mindset now that he is under the spotlight in ONE Championship.

He spoke about it in an interview with the Parry Punch podcast, which dropped on YouTube back in March, highlighting how he is down for anybody pitted against him in the promotion.

The Prodigy Training Center affiliate said:

"I never choose my opponents. Whoever the matchmakers or my coaches tell me to go up against, I’d fight whoever it is. It doesn’t really faze me. My dad and my brother deal with all that stuff. I just deal with my fight and get ready."

Adrian Lee has been undefeated in three matches to date in ONE Championship, with all of his wins coming by way of submission, which earned him $50,000 performance bonuses from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

