"So you said no", "You’re in Dana’s doghouse" - Fans react as Arman Tsarukyan shuts down Justin Gaethje’s claim, reveals why UFC rejected his offer

According to Justin Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan and several lightweight contenders turned down the opportunity to fight against him at UFC 313. After Dan Hooker pulled out, many had raised their hands to step up on short notice to compete at the PPV headlined by Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

In the end, Rafael Fiziev got the opportunity, making the UFC 313 co-main event a rematch of the duo's previous encounter at UFC 286. After Dana White made the fight official, Gaethje claimed on social media that Tsarukyan, Max Holloway, Charles Oliviera, Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano declined the offer before Fiziev stepped up.

An hour after Gaethje's post, Tsarukyan replied:

"I didn’t say no, I accepted immediately and asked for a 160lbs catchweight 11 days out from weigh ins, UFC said that wasn’t an option"

Fight fans flocked to the comments section of the Arman Tsarukyan's tweet, voicing their thoughts.

A fan wrote, criticizing Tsarukyan:

"So you said no"

Another fan trolled the Armenian for pulling out of his scheduled fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, writing:

"Buddy you’re in Dana’s doghouse for ruining that PPV. Get ready to learn prelims"

Interestingly, a fan subtly trolled Gaethje, commenting:

"You should’ve taken the fight missed out on an easy win imo"

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @ArmanUfc on X]

Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker trade online barbs

Lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker recently traded insults after the latter pulled out the UFC 313 co-main event fight against Justin Gaethje. Hooker injured his left hand while sparring, forcing him out of the highly anticipated fight.

The Kiwi fighter had thrown shade at Tsarukyan after he pulled out the lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. The Armenian fighter apparently had kept receipts of the 35-year-old's words last month as he tweeted:

"Karma doesn’t miss. Big mouth, glass hands - maybe just stick to talking instead of fighting, [Hooker]"

It didn't take long for 'The Hangman' to respond as he replied:

"If only your dad pulled out quicker than your last fight. Glass hand haha glass house."

Incidentally, Hooker dragged Tsarukyan's dad into their trash talk when he criticized the 28-year-old for pulling out from UFC 311 due to a back injury. As reports emerged that the Armenian's father was rich, Hooker said in an interview with Submission Radio:

"Daddy can't buy you a backbone, can he?"

With the two top five lightweights trading barbs, it remains to be seen whether they will get an opportunity to settle matters inside the octagon. Hooker had once expressed interest in fighting Arman Tsarukyan after he defeated Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305.

