"So satan got this dude?" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia's latest shadowboxing video triggers "clone" rumors

Fans have expressed worry about Ryan Garcia's mental state following a series of unusual social media posts leading up to his highly anticipated WBC super-lightweight title fight against Devin Haney on April 20.

Concerns arose after Garcia openly admitted to substance use during an interview. This was followed by a flurry of bizarre social media posts, including a video suggesting his own death.

Garcia has since pledged to steer clear of topics not related to boxing online. While some believe these actions are fight-promotion tactics, others have expressed genuine concern for his well-being.

Despite these concerns, Garcia appears focused on training for the upcoming bout. A recent post on his Instagram account features him shadowboxing in preparation for the fight. However, fans flooded the comments section with remarks regarding his recent behavior.

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

One fan questioned:

"So satan got this dude? 😭"

Another expressed confusion:

"We're really out here pretending like all that weird sh*t didn't go down??"

Another commented in jest:

"The clone is turning up and trying to improve his features"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans comment on Ryan Garcia's post

Devin Haney dismisses Ryan Garcia's social media antics as fight promotion

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney downplayed concerns surrounding his upcoming opponent, Ryan Garcia's, recent social media activity, calling it a mere publicity stunt.

Haney, in a now-deleted social media post, insisted the fight remains on track for April 20, stating:

"The fight is happening April 20th.. he’s just playing crazy to “sell it” which is weird because it’s people who are actually crazy out there but he’s just acting for attention". [H/t: DailyMail]

Haney's comments come amidst concerns about Garcia's mental well-being. His ex-wife expressed the belief that he is "not okay" and "heavily oppressed," while promoter Eddie Hearn admits worrying about his "erratic" behavior.

"Forget about the fight, I hope that he makes the fight, but he really needs to get into training camp. I’m worried about the people that he has got around him, he’s not even my responsibility, but what I have seen in the last few days and obviously what came last night, is erratic behavior and erratic behavior stems from something." [H/t:Daily Mail]