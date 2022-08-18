"So weird, don't do that" - Joe Rogan on fans getting his face tattooed on themselves

In episode #1336 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Joe Rogan praised the talented tattoo artist Steve Butcher for his photo-realistic tattoos.

However, the podcaster was not too amused by the fact that fans were using Butcher's skills to get his face inked on their bodies.

Speaking on the trend, the podcaster said:

"Soo weird, don't do that. Just stop, just stop. "

The UFC commentator did however acknowledge the realistic nature of Butcher's rendition of his face. Rogan added that the tattoo could easily pass off as a photograph of the comedian:

"That's crazy! That's as accurate as a photograph... That's my fuc**ng face, that's my face. He is amazing."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about fans getting his face tattooed on themselves below:

Tattoo artist Steve Butcher is famous for his wide spectrum of ultra-realistic ink work. He is also the co-owner of Galaxy Gang Studios. Butcher also has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Rogan is no stranger to tattoos. The 55-year-old has inked both his arms. Speaking to Bill Maher on episode #1804, Rogan explained the inspiration behind one of his sleeve tattoos.

Joe Rogan explains his tattoo to Bill Maher

Speaking to Bill Maher on JRE #1084, Rogan explained that his right tattoo sleeves represent the legendary Japanese samurai Miyamoto Musashi who wrote the Book of Five Rings:

"That's Miyamoto Musashi...who wrote the book of five rings. That's a famous Japanese samurai... He wrote an amazing book on strategy and he was like an incredibly balanced guy, in that he believed in poetry and calligraphy and creating art but he was also the greatest samurai that ever lived and the thing that he said was you had to be all of those things. You had to be in balance in full harmony."

Watch Rogan talk about his tattoo with Bill Maher below:

The UFC commentator has clearly been influenced by the Book of Five Rings. According to Rogan, reading the philosophical text was his inspiration for getting the legendary samurai inked on his arm.

The 55-year-old also sports a tattoo of a deity with an open third eye on his left arm. Furthemore, the tattoo contains a picture of the molecular structure of an element.

