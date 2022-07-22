Soccer star Kylian Mbappe stunned by a judo trip, Charles Oliveira reacts

Charles Oliveira recently reacted to a clip of Kylian Mbappe being surprised by a judo trip.

The Paris Saint-Germain star attended a judo class alongside his teammate Presnel Kimpembe. The French World Cup winner was left stunned as one of the participants of the class tripped another while giving a demonstration. Charles Oliveira, the most decorated submission artist in UFC history, saw the clip and left an emoji on Twitter.

Kylian Mbappe is currently on his pre-season with PSG. The French superstar stayed put at the club after much speculation about his future. A move to Spanish giants Real Madrid seemed imminent for him in this transfer window.

However, the Parisian club managed to tie down their superstar player to a three-year contract. He will look to improve his partnership with the likes of Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi this season and win the elusive Champions League trophy for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe will also have the world's eyes on him later this year as the FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to go down in Qatar. France are the defending champions of the tournament and will rely heavily on their ace attacker for the campaign. Mbappe's form will be pivotal for the Les Blues. If he can replicate his performance of the 2018 edition, France might be a problem to deal with for any other side.

Charles Oliveira is set for his return at UFC 280 against Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight title ahead of his last fight at UFC 274 against Justin Gaethje. The former champion missed the championship weight by half a pound and was not eligible for the belt regardless of the outcome of the main event fight.

However, he managed to put on a scintillating performance, finishing Gaethje in the first round to secure the No.1 contender spot for the vacant title next. 'Do Bronx' is currently on an 11-fight win streak in the lightweight division.

Standing across the octagon from him in October will be Islam Makhachev, who is himself on a 10-fight win streak. The Russian has a massive following in Abu Dhabi and will look to capture the lightweight belt in front of his fans. That said, he will have the tough task of putting an end to Oliveira's incredible run.

