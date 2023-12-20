“Socially awkward rizz” - Leon Edwards’ candid moment with Nina-Marie Daniele goes viral, MMA fans react

Leon Edwards is not known for having the gift of gab. He is a technician inside the octagon and a man of few words on the mic. So when he was interviewed by renowned UFC content creator Nina-Marie Daniele ahead of his successful UFC 296 welterweight title defense against Colby Covington, awkwardness ensued.

During a conversational lull, the Englishman abruptly quizzed Daniele on her ethnicity, asking her if she was Arab. The social media influencer was quick to settle Edwards' curiosity by revealing that she's an American of French-Italian descent. However, 'Rocky's' conduct in the interview drew the attention of fans online.

"What are you? Are you Arab?"

Check out Leon Edwards' awkward moment (0:05) with Nina-Marie Daniele in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

One fan noted the awkwardness that the UFC welterweight champion displayed, stating:

"Socially awkward rizz"

Another fan claimed to have noticed when the thought first popped into Edwards' mind:

"Lmfao you can see him think about asking the question before he asks"

A similar to comment to the first remarked on Edwards' awkward nature:

"Bro Leon's rizz is awkward asf"

Others, however, referenced Daniele's recent interactions with the UFC's English fighters, alluding to her viral moment with Tom Aspinall:

"She’s having interesting interactions with the Brit’s recently haha"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

A collage of fan reactions to Leon Edwards' question

In the wake of his UFC 296 win over Covington, 'Rocky' will likely draw even more attention as his unbeaten streak in welterweight continues to grow. Furthermore, fans and the MMA media alike are curious about who he will next face in his third title defense, Belal Muhammad or Shavkat Rakhmonov.

According to Edwards, however, he is not interested in facing either of them but will welcome anyone the UFC instructs him to defend his title against.

Leon Edwards' unbeaten welterweight streak

Leon Edwards' triumphant efforts against Colby Covington extended his unbeaten streak at UFC 296. The Englishman is undefeated in 13 fights now, with his no-contest against Belal Muhammad snapping his 8-fight win streak. So, he is technically on a four-fight win streak at the moment.

Expand Tweet

Regardless, his unbeaten run has drawn comparisons to Georges St-Pierre's record of 12 consecutive wins at 170 pounds. However, the key difference between 'GSP' and others like 'Rocky' and Kamaru Usman is that the majority of the Canadian great's record consists of title defenses.