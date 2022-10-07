"Maybe I made somebody mad backstage" - Sodiq Yusuff on not getting bonus at UFC Vegas 61 despite 30-second submission victory (Exclusive)

Sodiq Yusuff isn't hiding the fact that he was hurt after missing out on a performance bonus at UFC Vegas 61.

Yusuff secured inarguably the most dominant finish of the night when he made short work of Don Shainis in their bout. It only took Yusuff 30 seconds to get his opponent to tap out via a guillotine choke – the second-fastest submission win in UFC featherweight history.

However, Yusuff later learned that he was snubbed out of the $50,000 bonus. That's despite him being the only fighter to secure a finish on the main card. Speaking about the incident during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Yusuff said:

"It really, really hurt. I was hurt, I think I fought on a card and I think it was Anaheim when I beat Benitez and I thought I was gonna get one. And I definitely thought I had this one because I was the only finish in the main card too... When I saw they have [five] names on there, I was like, 'I got to be one of them.' But I guess not. Maybe I made somebody mad backstage."

"I can get on the main event spot" - Sodiq Yusuff on being 'The Korean Zombie's retirement fight

Although Sodiq Yusuff still feels slighted by the unacknowledgement of his performance, he now has his eyes set on his future.

The featherweight standout is angling for a fight against former title challenger 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. According to Yusuff, it would be a huge honor to fight a legend like Jung. Speaking about the possibility of being 'The Korean Zombie's final opponent in the octagon, Yusuff said:

"I really wanna get a legend under my belt before they leave. I think 'Zombie' might be the last legend left on the featherweight rankings. Cub [Swanson] was good too, but Cub went to [135]. These are the fighters I was watching when I was a kid, you know. And then I found out that he wants to retire, he wants a retirement fight and the UFC is going to Asia, I was like, 'Man, that's a good opportunity for me,' because I feel like I can get on the main event spot."

