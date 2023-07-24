"Some speed right there" - Fans react as Andrew Tate posts video of kickboxing fight from past to illustrate why 'every single man fights'

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is known for sharing messages about masculinity and lifestyle on social media.

'Top G' did the same recently when he uploaded a video of himself in a kickboxing fight from years ago on Twitter. In the caption, Tate shared a long message speaking about men's urge to fight.

The 36-year-old stated that every male individual should feel the desire to engage in battle in order to bring glory to his family's name. Tate raised questioned the masculinity of people who did not feel the aforementioned urge and labeled them as 'cowards'.

"Men were born to fight. Every single man fights. He wants to fight, he trains to fight, he stays awake at night praying for the day he gets to enter the cage and try his very best to hurt somebody. The males who don't feel this warrior urge, simply are not men... Why are all of you too cowardly to honor your bloodline in battle?

"It doesn’t matter how much money you make, how many followers you get, how many girls you f**k. You must risk your life at war to bring HONOR to your last name. You will find 1000 reasons not to. The true reason is you are a coward."

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Tate's boxing match.

One individual commended 'Top G' for his speed in the fight.

"Some speed right there."

Stephen @Stephen62817840 @Cobratate Some speed right there

Another Twitter user praised the 36-year-old for his 'unexpected' knockout in the fight.

"Great fight. The full guard layoff to KO is a seriously unexpected move."

You can see a compilation of some of the comments below:

Fans react to Andrew Tate's kickboxing video

Sean O'Malley speaks about the charges against Andrew Tate

Last month, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, along with two other women, were indicted on multiple charges including rape and human trafficking. But UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley believes that the 'Top G' might be innocent.

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley spoke about the charges against the controversial influencer and defended him against the allegations of human trafficking.

"He's getting charged with human trafficking, but the definition of human trafficking that they have, they said that he's forcing girls to make tik-tok accounts and then taking the money from those videos... that's f**king crazy, bro... Daddy Tate ain't do that sh*t dude."

Catch O'Malley's comments here (18:30):