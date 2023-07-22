"Daddy Tate ain't do that s**t" - Sean O'Malley reacts to 'crazy' charges against Andrew Tate reveals in Tucker Carlson interview

Sean O'Malley has weighed in on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's controversial interview with Andrew Tate. 'Sugar' reacted to the criminal charges filed against the influencer and dismissed Tate's human trafficking accusations.

For context, Tate and his brother were arrested in December last year by the Romanian anti-organized crime unit for suspected rape, human trafficking, and forming a crime syndicate to exploit women sexually.

After being locked up for over three months following his arrest, a Romanian court allowed Andrew Tate and his brother to resume their detention period under house arrest. While confined in his home, 'Top G' told his side of the story in an interview with Tucker Carlson. During the interview, they discussed his charges at length, among other topics.

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, Sean O'Malley reacted to the viral interview. He defended Tate, saying:

"He's getting charged with human trafficking, but the definition of human trafficking that they have, they said that he's forcing girls to make tik-tok accounts and then taking the money from those videos... that's f**king crazy, bro... Daddy Tate ain't do that sh*t dude."

Catch O'Malley's comments here (18:30):

Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley is gearing up to face Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 for the UFC bantamweight title. Their highly-anticipated title fight is slated to go down on August 19 at TD Garden in Boston.

Sean O'Malley on why it's good to have Andrew Tate back

UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley recently shared his thoughts on Andrew Tate's return and how it will make a difference to popular culture.

Late last month, alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate made an unexpected return to social media alongside his brother Tristan Tate. They appeared on a live-streaming session on Rumble, a platform popular for allowing users to share unfiltered content. The live stream, titled 'Emergency Meeting,' reportedly drew an astonishing 432,000 viewers.

Tate Updates @TheTateDaily pic.twitter.com/Tsa7GrI3us Andrew Tate & Tristan Tate's Emergency Meeting Have Broken The World World For Most Viewers On Rumble

Reacting to Tate's return to action, Sean O'Malley expressed his relief at having the controversial influencer back. On an episode of THE BRO'MALLEY SHOW, 'Sugar' stated:

"God damn, it's good to have Andrew Tate back talking... I love it, I fu*king love seeing his clips. When he speaks, he means he has a good message, and when he talks, there's thoughts behind it."

He continued:

"He's very fu**ing smart and he's powerful in his words. And I think it probably comes down to his diet, he has 3 cigars a day, 3 rib eyes, and 15 coffees."

Watch the full episode below: