"Somebody, much like Tyron" - Chael Sonnen explains what Jake Paul's next step in his boxing career should be after win over Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via split decision in their eight-round cruiserweight (190 pounds) professional boxing bout this past Sunday.

Fans and experts in the fight game were divided regarding who'd win the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley matchup. On the one hand, some claimed that Paul's youth and dedication to boxing would help him get past T-Wood. On the other, those picking Woodley pointed out that the MMA veteran's experience and vaunted KO power would ensure that he beats Jake Paul.

Considering the variables at play, it'd be safe to say that Jake Paul's victory over Tyron Woodley has significantly boosted Paul's brand as a fighter.

Nevertheless, as of this time, it's unclear who'll serve as Jake Paul's next opponent. On that note, MMA legend Chael Sonnen has chimed in with his opinion regarding what 'The Problem Child' ought to do next in his young professional boxing career.

During The Chael Sonnen Show on ESPN+, 'The Bad Guy' suggested that Jake Paul's next opponent should be someone who's naturally closer to Paul's weight. Sonnen explained:

“I still like the idea of (Jake Paul boxing against) MMA guys. You wanna talk about the Dillon Danises – I realize we’re not gonna get it – but the Jorge Masvidals of the world, I still like. I would like to see somebody, much like Tyron (Woodley), but a little bit closer to the weight limit.” (*Quotes courtesy: The Chael Sonnen Show on ESPN+)

Chael Sonnen is still ok with Jake Paul pulling opponents from the MMA world 🌎



Is a Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight on the cards?

Chael Sonnen and many others in the combat sports community have suggested that Jake Paul’s next fight ought to be against someone who can match him in weight and size.

One name that’s gained quite a lot of traction as Jake Paul’s next opponent is none other than boxing heavyweight great Tyson Fury’s younger half-brother, Tommy Fury. Tommy competed in a cruiserweight bout on the Paul vs. Woodley undercard and beat Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision.

Moreover, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been engaged in an intense war of words as of late. They were also involved in a backstage confrontation after their respective fights.

