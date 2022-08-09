"Somehow everybody hates me" - Henry Cejudo says Jake Paul, Aljamain Sterling and Paulo Costa may be the new 'Kings of Cringe'

Henry Cejudo has revealed that he may have to relinquish his title as the 'King of Cringe' to either Paulo Costa, Jake Paul or Aljamain Sterling.

Cejudo, who was often called the 'King of Cringe' during his time as flyweight and bantamweight champion, retired from the UFC in 2020. Now, two years later, 'Triple C' has revealed he wants to return to the octagon with the aim of recapturing the bantamweight championship and the 145lb title.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 35-year-old jokingly admitted that Costa is stealing his title away from him with his antics on Twitter, but it could also be applied to 'Funk Master' and 'The Problem Child':

"Paulo's killing the game dude. Paulo Costa might be the new King of Cringe. He's stealing my title dude. You got Aljalame Sterling, which I call him the Cringe God 5000, you got Jake Paul. Somehow everyone hates me, I'm the guy with all the accolades, that has the right to be cringe, everybody hates. You guys make me sick, that's the world for you."

Here's an example of one of Paulo Costa's humorous tweets:

Henry Cejudo is rumored to be returning to the octagon by the end of 2022. The former champ-champ is planning on making a run at the featherweight title, which would make him the first fighter in UFC history to win a belt in three different divisions if he's successful.

Catch the full video on Cejudo's channel here:

Henry Cejudo backs Petr Yan to end Sean O'Malley's hype train

The bantamweight division was put on notice when it was announced Sean O'Malley would face Petr Yan at UFC 280 later this year.

Henry Cejudo, who recently had his own issues with 'Sugar', which included crashing one of his interviews with BT Sport, has backed the former champion 'No Mercy' to defeat the UFC prospect.

In the same video on his channel, 'Triple C' opined that to defeat Yan, O'Malley would have to fight 'dirty' but ultimately doesn't believe the 27-year-old has that ability just yet:

"Petr Yan's an experienced man. Something about Russians. You got to bring it dirty and I don't think Sean O'Malley has that style to make it dirty to bring the grit to throw him off. Unless 'Sean O' Smelly' can surprise him with the takedown, but other than that I see Petr Yan beating him. Sean doesn't have that experience, nor does he have that grit. So you guys need to be prepared to see little Cinderella freaking fall."

