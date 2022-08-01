"The Woodley fight was fixed huh?" - Paulo Costa shares hilarious screenshot of sending DM to the wrong Jake Paul

Paulo Costa's social media antics never fail to deliver, and his recent online interaction with someone who he initially believed to be Jake Paul serves as another instance of his unique brand of humor.

Directly messaging a seemingly random individual on Facebook with the username Jake Paul, Costa wrote:

"Bro you're not a real boxer. Nobody will ever consider you one! Keep fighting cans lmao. Douche. That Woodley fight was fixed uh?"

After the individual Costa DM'ed revealed that the UFC middleweight messaged the "wrong guy," the Brazilian hilariously doubled down and jokingly demanded that he sign a fight contract.

Costa was likely trying to message Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul, who was set to return to the boxing ring this weekend. Unfortunately for Paul, his bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. was called off after the latter's management highlighted issues with the proposed weight testing and allegedly requested a change in previously agreed terms.

Yet again my opponents has pulled out of the fight…

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa is set to return to the octagon at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, where he faces Luke Rockhold, who is back after a three-year hiatus. 'Borrachinha' is riding a two-fight losing streak and will be itching to return to winning ways.

LUKE ROCKHOLD RETURNS



Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold

Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold

August 20th. per Combate

Paulo Costa offers to fight Jake Paul at 200 pounds

Jake Paul's original opponent, English boxer Tommy Fury, pulled out of the contest after claiming he was denied entry to the United States. Now, with two back-to-back cancelations for 'The Problem Child', Paulo Costa has offered his two cents on the matter.

Costa retweeted Paul's announcement of the fight being canceled and offered himself as a potential opponent in the near future, saying:

"Sad to know about it. Maybe somebody behind trying to sabotage your fights bro. I make 200 pounds tomorrow, we can do it."

Costa is still under contract with the UFC and won't be fighting Paul anytime soon. Nate Diaz, however, could be the ideal next opponent for 'The Problem Child' after the Stockton native sees out his current UFC contract. Diaz will enter free agency after his fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

