"Somebody behind trying to sabotage your fights" - Paulo Costa has a theory for Jake Paul's canceled fights, offers to make 200 pounds and step in 

Paulo Costa has a wild conspiracy theory about Jake Paul's nixed fights.

The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer can't appear to make his long-awaited return after both his opponents have pulled out of their scheduled fights.

One of the most bizarre characters in the UFC, Costa, is seemingly convinced that the cancelations were not a coincidence. 'Borrachinha' took to Twitter to offer his insight on Paul's situation:

"Sad to know about it. Maybe somebody behind trying to sabotage your fights bro. I make 200 pounds tomorrow, we can do it."

Furthermore, Costa offered a solution to Paul's problem. The UFC middleweight star volunteered to step in on short notice, claiming he could make the 200-pound weight by the next day.

Paul was originally to face Tommy Fury in a highly-anticipated matchup. However, the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury claimed he was denied entry to the United States, where the bout was scheduled to take place.

Fury's replacement was announced as Hasim Rahman Jr., the son, and namesake of the former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion. Unfortunately, Rahman Jr. also decided to pull out of the fight, citing weight issues.

Like Paul, Costa was prepared for a bout that ended up getting nixed. The Brazilian was scheduled to take on former UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold at UFC 277, but the fight was moved to UFC 278, which will take place on August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions gives update on Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) released a statement regarding the cancelation of the YouTuber's clash against Hasim Rahman Jr.

The company provided its official press release on Twitter moments after it was reported that Rahman had pulled out. The statement read:

"On Friday, Rahman submitted a weight check to the New York State Athletic Commission that demonstrated he had lost less than 1 pound since originally signing to take the fight 24 days prior. This prompted the Commission to declare that it would not sanction the fight at less than 205 lbs."

MVP also indicated that Paul offered to "move forward with the fight" and sent Rahman a new contract with "strict penalties." At that point, Rahman's camp allegedly turned down the offer and announced that the 12-1 boxer was pulling out.

