"Someone like Oliveira is someone you can plan for" - Arnold Allen feels Alexander Volkanovski will do well against Charles Oliveira but not Islam Makhachev

Arnold Allen recently stated that Alexander Volkanovski will fare better against Charles Oliveira, compared to when he faces Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski has been teasing a move up to the lightweight division of the UFC for a while now. The featherweight champion is looking to capture the title in the 155 lbs division of the UFC as well.

He could either face Oliveira or Makhachev if that move happens soon enough. Allen believes 'Do Bronx' is someone 'The Great' can make a gameplan for and follow.

Here's what the featherweight fighter told Timothy Wheaton of Sportskeeda MMA:

"For the Oliveira fight, I feel he matches up pretty good. He is really good tactician. Oliveira, I love his fighting style. He is so fun to watch. But, if you are someone with a strategy and a gameplan like Volkanovski, someone like Oliveira is someone you can plan for, not easily but comfortably."

Allen added that if Islam Makhchev wins the title fight at UFC 280, then the Russian is not a good match-up for Alexander Volkanovski as he added:

"If Makhachev wins the fight, I don't think he fares too good in that fight."

Watch Arnold Allen talk to Timothy Wheaton of Sportskeeda MMA:

Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a third win against Max Holloway at UFC 276. He is set to undergo a hand surgery and will return once healed.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev is set to take place in Abu Dhabi in October with the vacant lightweight title on the line.

What's next for Arnold Allen?

Arnold Allen last fought at the previous UFC London card in March. 'Almighty' earned a first-round finish against Dan Hooker.

The 28-year-old is currently the No.6 ranked featherweight in the world. He can be expected to take on a top-five opponent in his next fight inside the octagon.

Josh Emmett, Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, and Max Holloway are potential next opponents for the Englishman once he is fit to return.

Allen is currently undefeated in his UFC career and has won all of his nine fights inside the octagon. His current professional record is 18-1. However, nothing is official yet about his next fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far