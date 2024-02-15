"Someone is lying here" - Fans suspect "shady" contract politics is spoiling Conor McGregor's UFC return after Dana White's latest revelation

It's no secret that Conor McGregor is the biggest superstar ever to grace the UFC octagon, and many fight fans are eager to see him return to action. However, Dana White recently shared a gloomy update on his return, which many fans suspect is due to the promotion trying to play contract politics with their biggest star.

McGregor suffered a nasty leg fracture in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He's been away from active competition ever since, focusing on recovery and physical rehabilitation. On New Year's Eve, McGregor announced that he'll return to action against 'Iron' in a middleweight contest at the UFC's annual International Fight Week in June.

While fans were excited to hear McGregor announce a return timeline, the UFC has yet to confirm the matchup. In a recent interview with journalist Kevin Iole, White discussed McGregor's return and pointed out the seriousness of his injuries. He also spoke about the Irishman's financial success and how that played into his decision to fight professionally again.

As @ChampRDS uploaded a video of White's interview on X, many fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan speculated the UFC may be playing contract games with McGregor and wrote:

"I don't buy it. Conor wants to come back he’s practically been begging for the [UFC] 300 main event on Twitter [X]. Probably shady politics going on behind the scenes."

Another fan wrote:

"He’s been out significantly longer than Silva and Weidman were. Dude has said he’s good to go for months so someone is lying here."

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Ariel Helwani theorizes the UFC is "icing" Conor McGregor for selfish gain

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently weighed in on Conor McGregor not making his grand comeback at the momentous UFC 300 event in April.

The UFC 300 event is expected to feature one of the most stacked fight cards in recent memory, with several blockbuster high-profile matchups already confirmed. While McGregor has made his case to headline the event several times, it appears the promotion would prefer something else.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani theorized that the promotion is delaying McGregor's comeback due to his contract issues. He also speculated that they plan to use him as a bargaining chip for future deals. He said:

"You're wasting the biggest draw in the history of the game. Trust me, when I tell you he has two fights left, that's not a coincidence. It's good to have him around when you negotiate your TV deals or pay-per-view deals... There's no reason why this guy shouldn't be at 300... Why are you icing him? It's crazy. It's a travesty."

