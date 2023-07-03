"Someone please add Tracy" - Paulo Costa's celebration featuring UFC ring girls and models invites hilarious fan reactions

Paulo Costa has a hilarious online presence. It’s not wrong to say that the mean mugger inside the octagon is one of the funniest individuals on the internet. So when he took to Twitter to celebrate a milestone, Twitter was ablaze with hilarious and witty reactions.

So, here’s what happened. Borrachinha recently hit the 500,000 followers mark on Twitter. He thought a collage containing photos of himself and UFC ring girls would be a perfect graphic to thank his followers as they helped him reach that milestone. As expected, Costa was bombarded with a bunch of witty comments by Twitterati.

“Thanks for 500 K… MTFKS WE RE HALF MILLION…” - Paulo Costa tweeted along with the collage.

The Brazilian middleweight has grabbed several headlines this past week for hanging out with fellow UFC fighter Tracy Cortez. She is the former fiance of UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega. The couple split in January 2023 for unknown reasons. As a result, Cortez and Paulo Costa’s photo gave rise to a lot of rumors on the internet.

Responding to Costa’s 500k celebration tweet, MENAC3_ made reference to the Tracy Cortez fiasco and wrote:

“Someone please add Tracy into this picture”

One of Paulo Costa’s wittiest comebacks has been the ‘Secret Juice’. @SecretJuiceArmy, a Twitter handle obviously made after Costa, congratulated him for making their cult proud:

“Congrats mtfk! Making Secret Juice Army proud…”

@DoucheCanoeMMA and @SletKentDome also missed Tracy Cortez in the collage and wrote:

"Why Tracy not in dis one?"

"Where’s Tracy in the photo?"

@DTeague1586 wanted to know if Paulo Costa would be generous enough when he hits the 1 million mark and wondered:

Xbox giveaway at 1mil?!

@dreadprategreg thought Paulo was far more reachable when he had fewer followers and noted:

“Hey mtfa, you were much more interactive at 25 followers”

@AshySwami was blunt enough to demand the secret juice recipe in return for helping him reach 500k followers and wrote:

“You're welcome now give us the recipe”

@carlitos wanted to know what would Costa do to celebrate the milestone and wrote:

“What are you gonna do to celebrate Paulo?”

@apollo_mma also wanted the recipe for secret juice and wrote:

“Now its time to reveal the secret juice”

@avaxoshi also wanted the same thing out of Costa and asked:

“What’s your secret?”

Paulo Costa is set to fight at UFC 291

After making a grand entrance to the UFC with three TKO wins in 2017, Paulo Costa has significantly reduced his activity level to only one fight per year since 2018. While many of his fights have fallen off, the 32-year-old is finally set to make a comeback at UFC 291 against Ikram Aliskerov.

Costa last competed in a bizarre yet memorable fight against returning former champ Luke Rockhold. Although he secured a win over the former champ, Costa was particularly criticized for not being able to finish a visibly exhausted and bloodied Rockhold. He will now attempt to find his way back up to the second crack at the title against Israel Adesanya.

