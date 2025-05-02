"Someone's going to sleep in this one" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero's intense face-off ahead of fight

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero are on a collision course. Just before their fight, they engaged in an icy staredown, leaving boxing fandom raving about the matchup. Both men are known for being brash, subjecting every foe to trash talk.
This was reflected in the buildup to the fight. Their face-off, however, lacked the theatrics and braggadocious talk that usually defines the two boxers. Instead, they locked eyes in silence, refusing to blink or break eye contact. Neither man wants to lose to the other, and it was evident.
Check out the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero staredown below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fans on X wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the face-off and the matchup. Garcia will enter the bout determined to erase his past mistakes, as his 2024 campaign was marred by controversy.
'Rolly,' meanwhile, has been on a rough patch, going 2-2 in his last four fights. He hasn't been on a win streak in nearly five years and will be eager to rack up more than one win at a time. Unfortunately for Romero, a fan believes he is going to lose.
"Rolly about to get rolled by Garcia"
Another fan echoed a similar sentiment.
"Rolly look ready for the L too"
One fan offered a more neutral stance, though still predicted a knockout.
"Someone's going to sleep in this one"
While rare, there was still support for Romero.
"Rolly don't look like he playin.. Rolly in 9"
Check out a few more reactions below:
Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero is now for a world title
Initially, Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero lacked a championship belt. It was merely the main event of a high-profile card. However, now it will be contested for the vacant WBA (Regular) welterweight championship belt.
Garcia has only ever been an interim champion, having captured the interim WBC lightweight title back in 2021. Romero, though, has been a proper world champion, previously reigning as the WBA super lightweight champion.