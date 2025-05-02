  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "Someone's going to sleep in this one" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero's intense face-off ahead of fight

"Someone's going to sleep in this one" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero's intense face-off ahead of fight

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 02, 2025 21:44 GMT
ryan
Ryan Garcia (left) and Rolando Romero's (right) intense face-off ahead of their bout. [Images courtesy: @GoldenBoyBoxing on X]

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero are on a collision course. Just before their fight, they engaged in an icy staredown, leaving boxing fandom raving about the matchup. Both men are known for being brash, subjecting every foe to trash talk.

Ad

This was reflected in the buildup to the fight. Their face-off, however, lacked the theatrics and braggadocious talk that usually defines the two boxers. Instead, they locked eyes in silence, refusing to blink or break eye contact. Neither man wants to lose to the other, and it was evident.

Check out the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero staredown below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans on X wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the face-off and the matchup. Garcia will enter the bout determined to erase his past mistakes, as his 2024 campaign was marred by controversy.

'Rolly,' meanwhile, has been on a rough patch, going 2-2 in his last four fights. He hasn't been on a win streak in nearly five years and will be eager to rack up more than one win at a time. Unfortunately for Romero, a fan believes he is going to lose.

Ad
"Rolly about to get rolled by Garcia"

Another fan echoed a similar sentiment.

"Rolly look ready for the L too"

One fan offered a more neutral stance, though still predicted a knockout.

"Someone's going to sleep in this one"

While rare, there was still support for Romero.

"Rolly don't look like he playin.. Rolly in 9"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Ad
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on x]
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on x]

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero is now for a world title

Initially, Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero lacked a championship belt. It was merely the main event of a high-profile card. However, now it will be contested for the vacant WBA (Regular) welterweight championship belt.

Ad

Garcia has only ever been an interim champion, having captured the interim WBC lightweight title back in 2021. Romero, though, has been a proper world champion, previously reigning as the WBA super lightweight champion.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications