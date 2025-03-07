"Someone in the UFC was really mad" - Fans react as Belal Muhammad urges Dana White to fix removal of Palestinian flag from beside his name on website

Belal Muhammad recently called on Dana White to address the removal of the Palestinian flag displayed next to his name on the official UFC website. The reigning UFC welterweight champion is set to make his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena in the headlining bout of UFC 315, taking place on May 10 in Montreal, Canada.

Every fighter on the UFC 315 lineup has their respective national flag displayed next to their name, except for 'Remember the Name'. This discrepancy has sparked debate among his fans on social media.

On Thursday, Muhammad took to social media to highlight the UFC CEO’s advocacy for free speech and called on him to restore the missing Palestinian flag next to his name:

"I’m hoping that the UFC fixes this issue and puts my flag next to my name so the people that I represent, the people that I fight for, and the people that I train for will see their flag."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Fans responded with an array of reactions to Muhammad’s demand for the reinstatement of the Palestinian flag next to his name on the UFC website. Many argued that he should instead represent the American flag, given that he was born and raised in Chicago.

One fan wrote:

"Someone in the UFC was really mad."

Another commented:

"Born and raised in Chicago, brotha, why not represent USA?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on Belal Muhammad's post.

When Sean Strickland fired back at Belal Muhammad over "Pray for Palestine" post

Sean Strickland once unleashed a fiery rant against Belal Muhammad on social media, reacting to the UFC welterweight champion’s outspoken support for Palestine.

The Israeli Defense Forces launched a massive retaliatory operation in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, a Palestinian militant group designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, killed hundreds of Israeli civilians in October 2023.

Amid the conflict, Muhammad, whose family has strong roots in Palestine, took to X to voice his unwavering support by posting, "Pray for Palestine."

However, Muhammad's post caught the attention of Strickland, who fiercely criticized him, alleging that he was justifying Hamas' attacks on Israeli civilians. 'Tarzan' further claimed that Muhammad was neglecting to advocate for a peaceful resolution:

"This is what you'd call a coward response. Instead of taking a stand against terrorism and advocating for a peaceful resolution, you say this dumb sh*t... Ignoring what just happened. Belal, you were born in America, you live in America, just shut the f**k up."

Check out Belal Muhammad and Sean Strickland's exchange below:

