“Someone will go out in the first round” - Lito Adiwang envisions early finish between KO machines Akbar Abdullaev, Halil Amir

Super striker Lito Adiwang expects an early finish when knockout merchants Akbar Abdullaev and Halil Amir square off in Bangkok.

Abdullaev and Amir will face off in a pivotal featherweight MMA contest at ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said he's confident the fight between Abdullaev and Amir won't need the judges' scorecards.

"This won't get to the final second of the fight, I think someone will go out in the first round," said Lito Adiwang.

While ONE Championship is home to the world's best strikers, Amir and Abduallaev did their best to separate themselves from the field. The pair have identical 10-0 professional records and are a combined 5-0 in the promotion.

Amir is 3-0 with two spectacular knockouts against Timofey Nastyukhin and Ahmed Mujtaba. Abdullaev, meanwhile, is 2-0 with two first-round knockout wins against Oh Ho Taek and Aaron Canarte.

The Kyrgyzstani star also has an absurd total fight time of one minute and 25 seconds.

Amir and Abdullaev's impending barnburner and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 22 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lito Adiwang wants Akbar Abdullaev and Halil Amir to throw down with dangerous intent

There's no better spectacle in combat sports than when two certified knockout artists swing for the fences and try to decapitate each other, and Akbar Abdullaev and Halil Amir can do just that.

Lito Adiwang, who has five knockouts in ONE Championship, said he wants to see Abdullaev and Amir go right at it the moment the bell rings in their matchup at ONE Fight Night 22:

"I hope that both of them will trade blows, they're both knockout artists, so they should prove that they're knockout artists. Let them bang," said the strawweight MMA contender.