“Something about me I want to be known for” - Mikey Musumeci on building multi-division legacy

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States knows deep down in his heart that he wasn't just made to compete in one division.

Musumeci has grand designs on becoming a multi-division world champion, and he will begin his ascent this weekend against a tough opponent.

Speaking to Jits Magazine in a recent interview, Musumeci talked about the kind of legacy he wants to leave in jiu-jitsu.

'Darth Rigatoni' said:

"Something about me I want to be known for is that I don’t wanna be remembered as a champion that won my weight class. I wanna be remembered as somebody that, no matter what obstacle they had in front of them they challenged themselves. They put themselves in uncomfortable spots to overcome, because I feel like life and jiu-jitsu it’s very similar."

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is set to lock horns with IBJJF world champion and former tormentor Gabriel Sousa of Brazil at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Mikey Musumeci excited for Gabriel Sousa litmus test: "My whole goal is progress"

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci must sound crazy wanting to take on the last man who submitted him three years ago. But squaring off against Gabriel Sousa is just what he's asked for, and he wants to see how much better he's gotten since the last time they met.

He told Jits Magazine:

"My goal is to have the best Jiu-Jitsu I can have, so Gabriel is a great test for me. Obviously my progress from the last time I fought him until now is what I’m interested in seeing, my whole goal is progress."