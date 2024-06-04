  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Something about me I want to be known for” - Mikey Musumeci on building multi-division legacy

“Something about me I want to be known for” - Mikey Musumeci on building multi-division legacy

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jun 04, 2024 04:51 GMT
Mikey Musumeci - Photo by ONE Championship
Mikey Musumeci - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States knows deep down in his heart that he wasn't just made to compete in one division.

Musumeci has grand designs on becoming a multi-division world champion, and he will begin his ascent this weekend against a tough opponent.

Speaking to Jits Magazine in a recent interview, Musumeci talked about the kind of legacy he wants to leave in jiu-jitsu.

also-read-trending Trending

'Darth Rigatoni' said:

"Something about me I want to be known for is that I don’t wanna be remembered as a champion that won my weight class. I wanna be remembered as somebody that, no matter what obstacle they had in front of them they challenged themselves. They put themselves in uncomfortable spots to overcome, because I feel like life and jiu-jitsu it’s very similar."

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is set to lock horns with IBJJF world champion and former tormentor Gabriel Sousa of Brazil at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Mikey Musumeci excited for Gabriel Sousa litmus test: "My whole goal is progress"

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci must sound crazy wanting to take on the last man who submitted him three years ago. But squaring off against Gabriel Sousa is just what he's asked for, and he wants to see how much better he's gotten since the last time they met.

He told Jits Magazine:

"My goal is to have the best Jiu-Jitsu I can have, so Gabriel is a great test for me. Obviously my progress from the last time I fought him until now is what I’m interested in seeing, my whole goal is progress."

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी