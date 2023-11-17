"Something in the UFC’s plan has to change" - Chael Sonnen outlines how Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic could face Tom Aspinall next following UFC 295

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are still going to fight each other next, according to UFC CEO Dana White, who confirmed the matchup following Tom Aspinall's interim title victory last weekend.

Jones and Stipe were initially set to headline the UFC 295 card in Madison Square Garden to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion. But 'Bones' suffered a torn pectoral muscle several weeks before fight night and is expected to return in roughly eight months.

Aspinall took on Sergei Pavlovich for the interim title instead, with the Brit landing a rapid series of punches in Round 1 that put his opponent unconscious.

Following his incredible performance, MMA pundits have called for the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight to be scrapped, with many now eager to see how Tom Aspinall shapes up against the likes of Jones and Miocic.

Chael Sonnen recently explained how the interim heavyweight champion could potentially face either man next, saying this:

"[Jon Jones] is one guy who does have the power to fight Tom, instead of Stipe... He does have the power to say, 'Stipe, I've got to deal with [Aspinall]...' I don't know if he's gonna do that but I think it would be helpful if Tom started to push that."

Sonnen continued:

"I think that Stipe has a counter, which isn't, 'No, I'll ignore [Aspinall], you ignore him and I'll see you in a year old man.' I think it's, 'I'm gonna fight [Aspinall] before I get to [Jones]...' Stipe was ready, he was in shape, he looked good."

Watch the video below from 21:15:

Israel Adesanya calls for Jon Jones to face the winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall was crowned the interim heavyweight champion following his KO win over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 last weekend.

However, with Dana White confirming that the promotion still plans on scheduling Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, it seems that Aspinall may be forced to sit out for over a year.

Another option would be for the Brit to defend his interim title, a situation that seldom occurs in MMA. In fact, Israel Adesanya has called for Tom Aspinall to face Stipe Miocic whilst Jon Jones recovers from his injury.

During his UFC 295 reaction video, 'The Last Stylebender' shared his thoughts on the heavyweight title picture, saying this:

"Yeah, while Jones heals up I think so, yeah. That's the right call, [to make Aspinall vs. Miocic] and then whoever wins that fights Jones to unify the belt. That's the pathway. [Aspinall's] fresh."

Watch the video below from 4:10: