"Something was wrong" with Mike Tyson during Jake Paul fight, suspects boxer's infamous ear-bite victim Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield, a former rival of Mike Tyson, recently weighed in on 'Iron Mike's performance against Jake Paul. According to 'The Real Deal', it was very evident that Tyson was having issues with his balance.

Last night, Paul and Tyson went head-to-head in the ring at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Over 70,000 fans were in attendance for the action, with the event also being livestreamed on Netflix.

What had promised to have a violent conclusion proved anything but, however, as the concerns over Tyson's age became quickly evident. Despite a strong opening round by the veteran, he soon tired and nearly stopped throwing all together, allowing 'The Problem Child' to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

Following the largely uneventful contest, Evander Holyfield soon offered his take whilst backstage at the event.

Speaking to Fight Hub on YouTube, Holyfield stated that Tyson's knee (which was in a strap) was causing him issues and likely played a key role as to why is offense was so limited. He said:

"It wasn't a good one [fight]. No, it wasn't. Well you know, you could tell something was wrong with Tyson's leg so he couldn't get his balance, his balance was off. Yeah, his balance was off. He's [Jake Paul] a pretty good fighter."

Jake Paul makes surprising claim in regards to Mike Tyson's punching power

Jake Paul recently made some eye-opening remarks regarding Mike Tyson, following their polarizing contest on Friday night.

After picking up the unanimous decision victory, 'The Problem Child' appeared at the post-fight press conference to provide his immediate thoughts on the fight.

The former Disney channel star then made a few surprising admissions, first claiming that he purposefully chose not to find the finish. He said:

"I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn't want to hurt someone who didn’t need to be hurt."

Paul then went on to add that despite the legend behind Mike Tyson's punching power, he was more rocked in his contest against Tommy Fury:

"No [I didn’t feel his power]. Only because the crowd got turned up, but it didn’t actually hurt. But, I mean, nobody’s punches have really hurt. I got buzzed a little off Tommy Fury, but that’s about it."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

