Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have traded words on multiple occasions over the past few years. While the two appeared destined to fight at light heavyweight, the bout never materialized. It appears that the two fighters' problems may officially be behind them. 'The Last Stylebender' recently discussed his relationship with 'Bones.'

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the middleweight champion stated:

"Yeah, we've beefed. I don't like him, he doesn't like me, but we respect each other's skills. I was a fan before I was even in the UFC. He was the youngest UFC champion, did great things. I followed his career then he called me out and I was like, 'what the f**k, what did I do to you?' and then same thing, I went back at him and we went back for a little bit on Twitter, which was fun, but the story's not over."

When asked if he believes the two will ever clash, Adesanya stated:

"Anderson Silva, GSP. Jon Jones, Anderson Silva. Sometimes, we don't always get what we want, but those fights I felt like would've been some of the biggest fights in history. We don't always get what we what, but we get what we get. Right now, where we're at, it's another one of those ones like me and Alex [Pereira], it's like, ugh, we're over it."

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments on Jon Jones below:

With Jones now fighting at heavyweight and Adesanya remaining at middleweight, a bout between the two champions is unlikely to ever transpire. It also appears that both fighters have put their past issues behind them.

Israel Adesanya discusses ending Jon Jones beef

Jon Jones recently made headlines when he revealed that Israel Adesanya is his favorite fighter on the UFC roster. 'Bones' praised his former rival for how he bounced back against Alex Pereira.

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, 'The Last Stylebender' responded to the praise, stating:

"There's enough room for us to shine. We can be in our own lanes and be great. I've been a fan of Jon since I saw him at [UFC] 94... We had beef and for a few years, it was like that... but real recognize real, I'll put it that way."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Jon Jones below:

While the pair had teased a potential bout for quite some time, it appears unlikely to happen now. Both Adesanya and Jones are awaiting a date and opponent for their upcoming title defense.

