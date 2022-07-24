"Sometimes you are Goose and crash and burn horribly" - Chris Curtis admits his shortcomings in honest statement after UFC London loss

Chris Curtis looked back at his decision loss to Jack Hermansson in the co-headliner of the recently concluded UFC London event.

Taking to social media, 'The Action Man' admitted that he choked during the fight and revealed that it wasn't the night he was expecting. The 35-year-old also explained that he hasn't suffered any severe injuries from the fight.

Here's what Curtis wrote in a series of tweets:

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 Frustrating night for sure. Couldn't get going. Just felt flat. Nobody ever wants to be the guy to admit it but it looks like tonight I choked. Couldn't make the adjustments and let myself get frustrated. Sucks guys. Feels bad. But no injuries, no damage. A lot to learn Frustrating night for sure. Couldn't get going. Just felt flat. Nobody ever wants to be the guy to admit it but it looks like tonight I choked. Couldn't make the adjustments and let myself get frustrated. Sucks guys. Feels bad. But no injuries, no damage. A lot to learn

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 Going forward. Wasn't the fight I expected or wanted but from a technical standpoint he had the right game plan and I just wasn't prepared or able to adjust. Frustrating to travel to the other side of the planet to fucking choke in your biggest moment. Going forward. Wasn't the fight I expected or wanted but from a technical standpoint he had the right game plan and I just wasn't prepared or able to adjust. Frustrating to travel to the other side of the planet to fucking choke in your biggest moment.

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 But we knew this was a big risk going in. Sometimes you win big. And sometimes you are Goose and crash and burn horribly. Tonight was one of those nights. But the love and support from the Fans in London post fight has been great. Tonight I got to play the nail. Dems the breaks. But we knew this was a big risk going in. Sometimes you win big. And sometimes you are Goose and crash and burn horribly. Tonight was one of those nights. But the love and support from the Fans in London post fight has been great. Tonight I got to play the nail. Dems the breaks.

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I've always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild. At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I've always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild. https://t.co/A9rIVe5ckm

Curtis went up against No.8-ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson in an all-action battle. 'The Joker' outworked his opponent and dominated the bout over three rounds to pick up a comfortable unanimous decision win.

Chris Curtis and Jack Hermansson nearly came to blows after UFC London clash

Jack Hermansson clearly looked like the more experienced fighter when he faced Chris Curtis in the co-main event at UFC London. 'The Joker' strategically used his reach advantage to outwork Curtis while ignoring his rival's requests to engage in a firefight.

This left 'The Action Man' clearly frustrated, which prompted him to shout insults at Hermansson. Curtis also flipped his opponent off towards the end of the bout. Referee Marc Goddard intervened and pushed Curtis back into his corner as the pair nearly came to blows after the fight.

The American still seemed pretty upset as he once again flipped off Hermansson as he left the cage. However, the two fighters made up backstage and Curtis later admitted that he was a bit too emotional.

Watch Curtis flip off Hermansson in the clip below:

Hermansson was originally scheduled to take on Darren Till before the Englishman withdrew from the bout due to an injury. 'The Action Man' capitalized on the opportunity and stepped in as a replacement opponent on just two weeks' notice. Curtis is currently unranked at middleweight and a win over Hermansson could have catapulted him into the divisional top 10.

Chris Curtis made his fourth octagon appearance against 'The Joker' at UFC London on Saturday. 'The Action Man' entered the bout on the back of an impressive eight-fight win streak, which ended at the hands of his Norwegian foe. Meanwhile, Hermansson showed some solid improvements in his striking as he bounced back from his loss to Sean Strickland in February.

