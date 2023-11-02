“Somewhere in the multiverse, he won a Glory belt” - When clip from Francis Ngannou’s kickboxing fight convinced fans he'd dominate the sport

A video of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has been doing the rounds on social media.

The clip features 'The Predator's only kickboxing fight which took place in Perpignan, France in June 2015. The Cameroonian locked horns against Farid Nair and won the three-round encounter via decision.

The clip has led fans to speculate how well Ngannou would have possibly done if he decided to stick to kickboxing only.

One individual suggested a multiverse scenario where Ngannou continued to compete as a kickboxer and went on to defeat names like Badr Hari and Rico Verhoeven to secure the Glory kickboxing championship.

"Somewhere in the multiverse, Francis Ngannou settled for Kickboxing, won a Glory belt facing Hari and Rico."

Another person suggested that Ngannou choosing to go back to kickboxing in the future was still a possibility.

"Who knows, he may go back to Glory."

One Twitter user claimed that with good kicking skills, Ngannou could pose serious problems in the world of kickboxing.

"Francis with good kicking would be a menace."

Fans react to Francis Ngannou's sole kickboxing fight

Fans react to Francis Ngannou's sole kickboxing fight

Francis Ngannou recently made headlines in his boxing debut

After he departed from the UFC, many combat sports fans were curious to see how Francis Ngannou's career would unfold.

Many in the fighting community had criticized 'The Predator' for leaving the multi-billion dollar promotion in hopes of a big boxing fight. But the Cameroonian managed to secure a fight against boxing superstar Tyson Fury.

The two heavyweights locked horns in a professional boxing match on October 28 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event was attended by several A-list celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, Israel Adesanya etc.

Ngannou exceeded expectations in the fight as he managed to secure an impressive knockdown against Fury in the third round. The fight eventually went the 10-round distance and in the end, 'The Gypsy King' got his hand raised via split decision.

Many did not agree with the outcome of the fight and believed Ngannou to be the rightful victor.

Despite the loss, 'The Predator' received a lot of praise for his performance. It will be interesting to see how Ngannou would follow up after his fight against Fury. There are several exciting options for him in the form of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.