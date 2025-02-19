Song Yadong lavishes praise on Henry Cejudo and shares new nickname for him ahead of main event clash at UFC Seattle: "I'm so honored to fight him"

Song Yadong recently lavished praise on Henry Cejudo and even shared a new nickname he has for him ahead of their main event bout at UFC Seattle. The bantamweight contenders will be headlining the Fight Night card, which is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Climate Pledge Arena.

There doesn't appear to be any animosity between the headliners as they had a very cordial exchange when they crossed paths yesterday. Despite the pleasantries, Yadong is excited to fight the former two-division UFC champion because a win would improve his status in the division.

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC Seattle, 'Kung Fu Kid' opened up about fighting 'Triple C' by highlighting his incredible accolades. Yadong mentioned that he is thrilled to be fighting Cejudo and jokingly gave him a new nickname, which the former two-division champion has done with his other opponents:

"This is a great opportunity for me. [Cejudo is] a two-division champion, Olympic champion, he has [a] big name...He's a promoter. It's an honor to fight him. Even he lost two fights but look at who he lost [to]. They are champions, so he's still in the top you know? I'm so honored to fight him...I don't have anything personal with this guy, so I want to be polite...[My nickname for Cejudo would be] 'Big Head'."

Check out Song Yadong's comments below:

Song Yadong shares incredible connection he has to Henry Cejudo

In addition to lavishing praise on Henry Cejudo and jokingly giving him a new nickname, Song Yadong shared an incredible connection he has to 'Triple C'.

Yadong recently took to his X account and shared two photos, Cejudo winning his Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Olympics and himself outside the Olympic arena in 2008, along with a caption for what he was doing at the time:

"UFC social just showed me this. I was selling souvenirs outside of the Olympic arena in 2008 in Beijing and Henry won his gold medal. @HenryCejudo time flies!"

Check out Song Yadong's post below:

