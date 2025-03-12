“Sonic sway” - Fans bow to Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s uncanny defensive brilliance in show of absolute class against Denis Puric

The last time Rodtang Jitmuangnon laced up a pair of eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing bout, he showcased his versatility beyond just being a Muay Thai specialist.

This happened when the Thai megastar locked horns with Denis Puric in a 141.25-pound catchweight kickboxing contest at ONE 167 in June 2024, happening before an energetic crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang exhibited a different side of himself early in the encounter, relying defense and movement that the relentless forward pressure that has made him a fan favorite.

Fans took notice, and ONE Championship even highlighted the moment on Instagram:

However, that strategic adjustment didn't take away from the action. When Puric urged Rodtang to stand and trade late in the opening round, the Thai megastar obliged by unleasing heavy combinations in response.

Puric had his moments in the second stanza, forcing Rodtang into close-quartered exchanges. The result was a series of wild exchanges, with 'The Iron Man' targeting the body. Meanwhile, 'The Bosnian Menace' fired back with powerful hooks off his back foot.

The third round followed a similar pattern as Rodtang continued pressing forward. Though Puric landed crisp combinations, the Thai's pace and durability proved too much to handle for the Canadian-Bosnian.

After nine grueling minutes, Rodtang got his hand raised in triumph by way of a hard-fought decision.

Rodtang works on defense ahead of kickboxing return

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has signed up for a kickboxing return in the main event of ONE 172 on March 23, taking on Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight clash at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

To help him prepare for this super-fight, Rodtang enlisted the services of former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

A recent training clip showed that the Thai powerhouse is working on his defense with Petchtanong.

Against a dynamic and technical striker like Takeru, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion understands that recklessness could come at a cost.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

