"Sonnen chose violence today"- Chael Sonnen challenging Nina-Marie Daniele's hater-free statement ignites hilarious fan reactions

With her informal interview style and quirky humor, Nina-Marie Daniel has become one of the most prominent faces in MMA reporting. While the former model has hit it big with the UFC fan base, it doesn't seem the diva is devoid of haters.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old boasted on social media that she has yet to come across any haters. She also asked any potential haters to show themselves.

The proclamation, however, didn't go all too well. Earlier today, promotional legend Chael Sonnen threw shade on Daniele as he responded to the post, saying:

"Checking in."

'The Bad Guy's' hilarious reaction has caught fans by surprise, with many flooding the comment section to give their opinion on the supposed beef. Check out a few fan reactions below.

@flawdakage wrote:

"Sonnen chose violence today."

@PhillRussell89 opined:

"Own that fraud uncle Chael. Nina is the most unfunny and cringe person in MMA media."

@WhisKey_Tango2 had this to say:

"Uh oh… Gangster Bad Guy from the mean streets of Oregon is ready for some hatering."

Reiteration an iconic Chael line, @pathak_manjit wrote:

"Chael can't let her get close."

@thedeeptrees vocalized a pro-Nina-Marie Daniele sentiment, saying:

"Lol, she's kinda funny, uncle Chael."

@navy_space proposed:

"This is the interview."

@Square10273252 enquired:

"😂 Should we expect an interview between you two?"

@smittywithamic told Chael Sonnen:

"I’ll give you 100 ridge wallets if you can pronounce her name correctly."

@Troll4keeps seconded Sonnen, saying:

"GOD BLESS YOU FOR THIS."

@currlybob wrote:

"Hay, come on Chael, show her some charm. 🤣"

@BoBoJang1234 batted for Nina-Marie Daniele, saying:

"Chael wtf don’t be a hater her content is gold."

Nina-Marie Daniele lauds Khamzat Chimaev for his powerful post-fight speech

During his post-fight interview at UFC 294, Kamzat Chiamaev lamented the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which has resulted in a great loss of lives, including that of women and children.

The Chechen-born fighter delivered a powerful message asking the people of the world to come together despite their differences and put a stop to such conflicts.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's interview below:

MMA influencer Nina-Maire Daniel was touched by the fighter's message. In a recent post on X, she lauded the 'Borz,' saying:

"A beautiful post-fight message by Khamzat Chimaev after defeating Kamaru Usman. You could hear in his voice the sadness of what is going on in the world. He has the fighting spirit of the Wolf and [the] heart of a Lion."

