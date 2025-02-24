“Sooner than later” - Tye Ruotolo reveals likely date for his mixed martial arts transition after twin Kade’s third straight MMA win

Looks like Tye Ruotolo is heavily inspired by his brother Kade's incredible start in his mixed martial arts transition.

Ad

The reigning lightweight submission grappling world champion moved to 3-0 at ONE 171: Qatar after a $50,000 bonus-winning finish of Nicolas Vigna at Lusail Sports Arena last Feb. 20.

Since Tye pretty much has a similar grappling repertoire as his twin, most pundits are curious if he'll have the same success if he decides to put on the four-ounce gloves.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The welterweight submission grappling champion has already confirmed that MMA is indeed part of his career plans in 2025. It seems like we'll finally see it happening sometime this year.

Tye Ruotolo told Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post during Kade's ONE 171-post event interview:

"Real soon. As long as May 2nd goes according to plan, then maybe June. So yeah, I can’t wait."

"Sooner than later," he added.

Ad

Kade Ruotolo has been training with MMA legend Erik Paulson at CSW Training Center. If ever Tye finally decides to take the plunge, he'll definitely have some world-class guidance.

Plus, Kade's invaluable experience will also come in handy if Tye will indeed transition to MMA mid-year.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com.

Tye Ruotolo must first defend his grappling crown before joining Kade Ruotolo in MMA

First things first, Tye Ruotolo will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against a familiar foe who has taken the promotion's grappling ranks by storm.

Dante Leon earned himself a shot at the welterweight submission grappling belt after stellar victories over Bruno Pucci and former title challenger Tommy Langaker.

Ad

This high-stakes all-grappling war will take place at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.