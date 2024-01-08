"Sounds like bullsh*t" - Fans react in disbelief as Tony Weeks drops surprise revelation about Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson stoppage

Tony Weeks has addressed the controversial stoppage in the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson boxing match. Weeks served as the referee for the fight, which transpired at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on Jan. 6, 2024.

Ortiz, an undefeated 25-year-old rising star, dominated the fight and appeared to be en route to an eventual stoppage victory. However, at the 2:33-minute mark of the very first round, Weeks waved the fight off in what seemed like an early stoppage.

The veteran referee's call resulted in Vergil Ortiz Jr. being declared the winner via first-round TKO. Following that, many in the combat sports community have lambasted Weeks, suggesting that he stopped the fight prematurely.

For his part, the referee explained that the early stoppage was because of Lawson's supposed health issues. Weeks took to social media and indicated that Lawson underwent a brain scan that detected an aneurysm.

Additionally, Weeks claimed that a second test was conducted that confirmed an aneurysm. However, he noted that Lawson tested negative in the third test, which is why the fight went ahead.

Expand Tweet

An aneurysm is characterized by a weakened area in a blood vessel's wall that causes an abnormal widening/bulging in it. It's considered to be a serious health condition, potentially even fatal, owing to the possibility of a clot/rupture and additional complications.

Combat sports fans have now discussed Weeks' assertion and continued criticizing him. Many fans emphasized that if his claims were true, then it'd surely show boxing in a bad light. Some X users pointed out that if the brain aneurysm claims were legitimate, the insurance companies associated with the event and the sports commission wouldn't have allowed the fight to take place.

One fan questioned how Weeks was privy to a fighter's personal medical information, whereas others implied that the commission and organizations linked to promoting the fight would be displeased with his divulging such sensitive details.

Moreover, several boxing fans simply accused Weeks of making excuses for his in-fight indiscretion. One fan tweeted:

"Sounds like bullsh*t Tony."

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson: Tony Weeks' refereeing struggles continue in 2024

Back in May 2023, Tony Weeks worked as the referee for the Rolly Romero vs. Ismael Barroso boxing match. Romero won the showdown via ninth-round TKO and captured the vacant WBA super lightweight title. Nevertheless, it was Weeks' controversial premature stoppage in the matchup that became the foremost post-fight hot-button topic.

Watch Tony Weeks' Romero-Barroso stoppage below:

Expand Tweet

On that note, Tony Weeks appears to have commenced the New Year (2024) in a similar fashion, courtesy of his stoppage in the Vergil Ortiiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson clash. The referee and MMA judges are oft-condemned for making errors while refereeing boxing matches.

Meanwhile, Ortiz's star continues to rise. The young knockout artist has called out WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu, who seems to be open to the idea of facing him.

Expand Tweet