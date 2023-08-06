"Sounds like Joe Biden out there" - Nick Diaz's interest in boxing Jake and Logan Paul has fans fearing the worst

As the dust settled around Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, Nick Diaz voiced his interest in boxing Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

The video of his ambitious proposal went viral, leading some fans to join in the comments, expressing fear of the worst for the elder Diaz.

@YerNmma tweeted:

"He sounds like joe biden out there. He’s not beating either of the Paul brothers esp after his last ufc bout… I get he wants to get back in there but damn that was rough to hear."

"Nick needs to sober up put down the drugs and then realize he is ancient."

"He shouldn't be licenced to fight anymore."

"He wants the fight because he is done in mma getting smoked by Robby and this is another way to try to snatch a bag."

Revealing his fighting plan for the first time in a year, the elder Diaz brother said that one of the reasons for him showing up at the American Airline Center was to put him in the mix for a potential future bout with the Paul brothers.

Nick Diaz hasn't competed in combat sports since losing to Robbie Lawler in a third-round TKO in September 2021. Inserting himself back into the conversation might be Diaz's attempt to get back to the sport.

“I think (Nate) needs a little more work, but let’s cut to the chase," said Nick Diaz. "I’m a lot better than both of these guys that are out there. I’d love to entertain the idea of moving on in on whoever they’ve got for me. If they want to do Round 2, if he ain’t going to do it, I’ll take it. He’s got an older brother, too. Don’t forget about the one and only."

