“Sounds like someone’s obsessed with Tumblr quotes” - Tracy Cortez’s spree of self-assuring posts after Brian Ortega drama backfires

Tracy Cortez has taken a sharp U-turn on her Twitter handle after the online drama with Brian Ortega that unfolded a couple of weeks ago. Cortez has posted a series of self-assuring spiritual quotes and pictures on her social media handles. Her followers are not taking kindly to it anymore.

It all started when UFC middleweight Paulo Costa posted a picture of him hanging out with Tracy Cortez on his Twitter. Shortly after, Costa posted another explicit picture of a woman on his account. Although the woman’s face was not visible, Twitterati speculated if it was Tracy Cortez in the picture. A tweet from her former fiance Brian Ortega, with whom she broke up earlier this year, followed. This resulted in an exchange of cryptic tweets from the former partners.

However, Cortez distanced herself from the drama soon after. She posted a spiritual message shortly after on her Twitter:

“Sometimes God doesn’t do things the way we think he should. But God has a perfect plan for your life. Trust God! ~Amen~”

A series of self-assuring and motivational messages followed on Tracy Cortez’s Twitter handle after that:

“Be a woman of high value. Work, study, run after things, believe in yourself and make it happen. Many will say that it was luck, but only you know how far you have traveled... and you did it all with that little smile on your face”

Cortez even retweeted one of Conor McGregor’s tweets:

“I’ll tell ya’s one thing, it’s great being great.”

One of the recent posts on Tracy Cortez’s Twitter handle was a video montage with an inspirational quote:

“People know you name, not your story. They’ve heard what you’ve done but not what you’ve been through- so take their opinions of you with a grain of salt. I know who I am A woman of integrity, of class, & most of all, a woman of heart.”

Tracy Cortez’s tweets seek to inspire and spread a positive message without a doubt. But this spree of messages has confused her followers and they seem to be firing shots at her for the never-ending self-assuring content:

“Sounds like someone obsessed with Tumblr quotes”

"@TraceyCortezmma Bro we don't care book a fight. You only fight once a year Jesus,"

@Miguel_Fonseca7 took a stinging jab at Cortez’s sudden switch to posting inspirational quotes after the Brian Ortega drama and replied:

“Definitely finding out why Ortega ran for the hills, unstable.”

“Bro, just get back with the guy and move on”

“women of high value are in the kitchen”

“She didn’t say any of this womens inspirational s**t while she was with Ortega, it’s funny how when a woman gets dumped by a dude she finds her spiritual side”

"Just stay off twitter for a while.. jeez, focus on you.. stop telling a bunch of nobodies you are ok.. nobody cares, sure you'll be back just a matter of time”

"Class: posting pictures and videos of me almost naked”

“I almost spit out my coffee when I got to the part where you say you've got integrity and class. Thanks, I needed a chuckle”

“He disagrees”

“Is she single again? Why’s she posting provocative content lately”

Tracy Cortez is set for a September return to the UFC Octagon

After earning a UFC contract with a decisive win over Mariya Agapova in Dana White's Contender Series 22, Tracy Cortez has amassed a 4-0 record in the UFC so far. However, she has averaged one fight every year in the four years she has been under the UFC contract. It has been one of the major points of criticism. The 29-year-old last competed at UFC 274 in May 2022 and defeated Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision.

As per MMA Fighting, Cortez will fight Jasmine Jasudavicius on the September 16 card. The event takes place on the occasion of Mexican independence day. It will be headlined by the flyweight title fight rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and former title holder Valentina Shevchenko.

