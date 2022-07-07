“She's only getting sharper” - Jackie Buntan says Janet Todd is better than ever

Filipina-American Muay Thai superstar Jackie Buntan revealed that her fellow Boxing Works teammate and reigning atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd looks better than ever ahead of ONE 159.

On July 22, Todd faces Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Updating fans with more information about Todd’s training camp, Jackie Buntan confirmed that the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion is looking sharper every day.

She told ONE in a recent interview:

"Yeah, her camp's been going, I think her camp's going well. You know, we're usually the main training partners. She's also been working with some of the guys just to get a mix of different looks and different energy. But just like all her camps, she's training super hard."

She also added:

"And I think you guys are aware she hasn't been in the circle since like over a year now, since last April. And I just can't wait for her to get back in there, especially for the interim belt because she's only getting sharper and smarter and more creative. So I'm excited about this one."

The Filipina-American Muay Thai fighter knows what she's talking about, often being on the receiving end of Todd’s power kicks and punches at the gym.

After years of performing in the circle, Janet Todd remains a dominant force in ONE Championship. Clinching her first kickboxing world title against long-time rival Stamp Fairtex in 2020, Todd returned to Muay Thai aiming to become a two-sport world champion.

A natural tactician, she dismantled her last two opponents Anne Line Hogstad and Alma Juniku with her speed, conditioning, and debilitating power punches. Fans are excited to see a technical showdown as Janet Todd takes on Spanish ISKA World Champion Fernandez for the interim gold title on July 22.

Jackie Buntan seeks a rematch after world title loss to Smilla Sundell

Filipina-American powerhouse Jackie Buntan came very close to capturing the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title this past April. Unfortunately, she fell short in her endeavor via unanimous decision to Swedish prodigy Smilla Sundell. They are two of the hardest strikers in the strawweight division.

In her debut, Buntan defeated Wondergirl Fairtex via unanimous decision. Her power was evident from the start when she knocked down Wondergirl with a heavy left hook.

Sundell also holds a sensational ability to knockout opponents. Prior to the bout, the 17-year-old ‘Hurricane’ obliterated Australia's Diandra Martin with a swift TKO.

Watch the inteview face-off between Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan:

Both extraordinaires fought their hearts out in the circle. However, it was Sundell who clinched the win over Buntan via unanimous decision, making headlines as the youngest world champion in ONE history.

After the loss, Buntan said that she had learned a lot about herself since the fight. She told the press that she plans to regroup and work on her weaknesses. As soon as she’s ready, she’ll seek a rematch with the Swedish superstar to prove her mettle to the world.

