“Spearfishing and surfing” - Kade Ruotolo on unique training situation in Costa Rica

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States shuffles his time training between California, where he's based, and Costa Rica, where he and twin brother Tye are building their dream gym.

Kade and Tye have been hard at work building a sprawling gym facility in Costa Rica, right by the ocean, where they can train jiu-jitsu all day and enjoy the island lifestyle.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour, Ruotolo detailed exactly what a typical day of training in Costa Rica is like.

Trending

The 21-year-old phenom said:

"Home base for us is still Southern Cali, but we’re out here as much as we can. I’m out in Costa Rica right now. We got our gym and we got a house right here, so back-and-forth, but home base is still in Cali."

He added:

"Out here, usually almost always surfing. You know if the waves are small we go spearfishing, that’s something for the last couple of years we’ve been getting into. It’s like one of the best cross-training for MMA and jiu-jitsu, and things like that. But yeah, spearfishing and surfing, motorcycles, pretty much anything that builds adrenaline, anything that makes adrenaline go."

Ruotolo is set to see action again soon, and fans can't wait to see him back inside the Circle.

Kade Ruotolo to defend ONE gold against fellow champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE 168: Denver

After a successful mixed martial arts debut a few weeks ago at ONE 167, Kade Ruotolo will return to the submission grappling realm to put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line.

He is set to lock horns with flyweight submission grappling king 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci at ONE 168: Denver, in ONE Championship's return to United States soil. The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Sept. 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.