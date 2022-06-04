"Speedy recovery my brother" - Belal Muhammad reacts to CM Punk's injury 

Belal Muhammad recently reacted to CM Punk announcing that he is injured and will have to undergo surgery.

Punk, the AEW world champion, announced on the show that he has good news and bad news to give to fans. The bad news is that he is injured and will have to undergo surgery and will be out of action for a while. However, the good news is that he is expecting a comeback in the wrestling ring.

Belal Muhammad, a perennial contender in the UFC's welterweight division, took to Twitter to wish Punk a speedy recovery as he wrote:

"Speedy recovery my brother your the best in the world @CMPunk"

Punk made a return to pro-wrestling last year after an absence of seven years when he arrived at All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The Chicago native had not been seen inside the wrestling ring for a considerable amount of time.The former WWE superstar's return left fans stunned. He has been one of the most popular stars in pro-wrestling since his WWE days.

The Straight Edge superstar also managed to win the AEW world championship recently. However, it seems like the 43-year-old will be out of action for a while now.

Watch CM Punk arrive at AEW:

Belal Muhammad is on a roll in the UFC welterweight division

Belal Muhammad has not been defeated inside the octagon since 2019. The 33-year-old fighter has not lost in his last eight fights and has won seven of those. He has one no-contest against Leon Edwards due to an accidental eye-poke by the Englishman.

Muhammad is currently on a three-fight win streak. 'Remember the Name' has earned decision wins against Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, and Vicente Luque in his last three fights.

Muhammad currently sits at the No.5 spot in the UFC's 170lbs division. He can be expected to take on a top-three opponent in his next fight. With Leon Edwards set to take on Kamaru Usman next, the likes of Colby Covington, Khamzat Chimaev, and Gilbert Burns are notable options for his next fight.

'Remember the Name' has been campaigning for a title shot since his latest win against Luque. However, he might just have to go through another contender to get his shot at UFC gold.

