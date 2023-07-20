'Spiderman' actor Tom Holland gives honest take on influencer boxing

Tom Holland has given his thoughts on the emergence of influencer boxing.

Over the last few years, influencers getting punched in the face has become very common. In early 2018, KSI defeated Joe Weller in what is widely viewed as the beginning of influencer boxing. Later that year, he would fight to a draw against Logan Paul in an amateur fight.

The following year, they famously turned pro for their rematch, which 'The Nightmare' won by decision. While many thought that could be the end of influencer boxing, it was instead just the start. Four years on from that fight, influencers are some of the biggest names in the sport.

Jake Paul is one of the biggest draws, as is KSI, who has remained undefeated. Furthermore, influencer boxing leagues such as Misfits Boxing and KingPyn have sprung up, allowing stars to fight one another with potential rankings and championships.

Influencer boxing is incredibly controversial, but has received an okay from Tom Holland. The acclaimed British actor discussed the subject in a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast Happy Punch. There, Holland stated:

“I don’t really it mind it. I think it’s quite fun. My brother Paddy would never have been watching boxing but now he loves it because of his favorite YouTubers. If it’s good for the sport, it’s good for the sport. I sort of don’t really mind. I think it's funny to be honest. Because you're at home watching like 'I could do that! I can get in there and do that'. 'Well why don't you?' Yeah, I don't want to do that."

Has Tom Holland boxed before?

Don't expect to see Tom Holland in Misfits Boxing, but he has skills.

The actor is a noted fan of the sport, famously stating that Vasily Lomachenko is his favorite boxer. That later received a taunt from Devin Haney, who defeated 'Loma' earlier this year.

Nonetheless, Holland isn't just a fan, as he's put on the gloves himself. While it's not known how long he's been training, the 'SpiderMan' actor is clearly quite skilled. Over the last few years, clips have come out of Holland training and hitting the pads.

To his credit, he looks much better than many celebrities who have attempted to pick up boxing as a hobby. While he has no interest in stepping into the ring, there's no doubt that many would love to see Tom Holland one day compete.