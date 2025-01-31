Spike TV producer Kevin Kay recalls taking a chance on Dana White's UFC and airing 'The Ultimate Fighter': "It blew my mind"

Dana White's UFC was nearing bankruptcy before the incredible success of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and Spike TV producer Kevin Kay recently noted that it was a change of heart on his behalf. The hit reality show was the focus of the latest episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage' and provided fans with the producer's perspective.

It's well-documented how much debt the promotion was in prior to the first season of 'TUF', as White has said that the reality show was a self-funded gamble. The 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode highlighted the negative public perception both the sport and promotion had at the time, which made it difficult to secure a media rights deal to air events on television.

VICE TV recently posted a clip to their X account, in which the Spike TV producer recalled an intern suggesting UFC content on the network. Kay mentioned that he changed his stance after initially scoffing at the idea and resulted in White's reality show airing on the network:

"There was a kid who was an intern at Spike, who kept putting these VHS' on my desk saying like, 'You gotta see this. This is what every kid at NYU is watching and it's called the UFC'. And I was like, 'Yeah, get out of my office'...After a few weekends, I just took them home and I put them in. I just remember watching Royce Gracie on UFC 1, and it just blew my mind. But, there were a lot of things that were almost impossible to put on cable TV."

Check out Kevin Kay's comments about changing his stance on Dana White's UFC below:

'The Ultimate Fighter' season 1 featured Dana White's famous speech

'The Ultimate Fighter' turned out to be a gamble that certainly paid off for the UFC and Spike TV, and featured Dana White's famous speech that has since become a staple in the promotion.

White mentioned that they signed up to compete and highlighted the significance of the opportunity they had:

"I can't explain to you what a unique opportunity this is. You have nothing to fu**ing worry about everyday except coming in and getting better at what supposedly you want to do for a living...We picked who we believed are the best guys in this country right now, we did. And you guys are it. Fu**ing act like it, man. Do you want to be a fighter? That's the question."

Check out Dana White's famous speech on 'The Ultimate Fighter' below:

