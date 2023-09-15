Stamp admits world title clash with Angela Lee taught her to not "get too excited": “Don’t be careless”

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex fell short in her first attempt to seize the ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title from reigning champion Angela Lee but has said that the encounter taught her a lot as a fighter.

The 25-year-old Fairtex Training Center athlete took on longtime champion Lee in March last year after she won the ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix.

Stamp was actually making inroads in her showdown with Lee early in the match before the reigning champion found her groove and turned the tables on her.

The Thai sensation was submitted late in the second round by way of a rear-naked choke.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the former two-sport world champion said her loss to Lee taught her to be patient and efficient during fights:

“What I’ve learned from fighting with Angela Lee is that you have to finish as soon as you have the chance, don’t be careless and you have to constantly look for an opponent’s weaknesses. Another lesson for me is not to get too excited. Because I can’t do anything efficiently when I panic.”

It is this lesson that Stamp is looking to continue showcasing when she returns to action later this month.

She will be vying for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

It will be the headlining fight for the show set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In her last fight in May in the United States, Stamp defeated American Alyse Anderson by way of knockout in the second round. It was her second victory for the year.

Ham Seo Hee, meanwhile, raced to her third straight win in as many fights in March. She defeated Itsuki Hirata of Japan by unanimous decision. ‘Hamzzang’ is the No.2 contender behind Stamp.

ONE is holding an interim championship fight in the women’s atomweight division as Lee is on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.