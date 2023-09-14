“They put their faith in me” – Stamp grateful for Fairtex’s supportive team

Stamp Fairtex couldn’t ask for a better support system than the team she has in Pattaya.

The Thai superstar will embark on her second bid for three-sport supremacy when she faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

Stamp’s highly anticipated showdown with the South Korean star will transpire at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29, US primetime.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp admitted that despite her laidback attitude, she’ll often have episodes where she will doubt herself.

The former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion would often ask her coaches and teammates if she was good enough to get another world title under the ONE banner.

While her apprehensions are warranted, Stamp’s teammates at Fairtex Training Center would always assure her that there’s nothing to worry about.

Stamp said:

“I got encouragement from the people that surround me. They put their faith in me that I can do it. When I feel nervous and afraid of my opponent, I’ll talk with Mr. Prem Fairtex and my trainer and ask them ‘Do you think I’m on par with her?’ And they always reply ‘You can do it, just throw away your fear.’”

She added:

“So, I think the main motivator is the encouragement from people around me, family, and my teammates.”

The Thai megastar has been with Fairtex her entire professional career and it was that same team that led her way to ONE Championship.

Under the tutelage of the famed Thai stable, Stamp tallied an impressive 64-17 record in striking matches as well as claimed the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles early in her ONE Championship career.

Stamp, though, has since turned most of her focus to MMA where she has chalked up a 10-2 record and captured the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Title in 2021.

Fans in North America can catch Stamp’s world title bout against Ham as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 14 card live and for free with an active Prime Video subscription.