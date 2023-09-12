Stamp Fairtex admits she needed a mental ‘short break’ in order to become a better fighter

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex is one of the most prolific fighters in the world’s largest martial arts organization. A rare former two-sport world champion, Stamp is used to having two gaudy golden belts draped across her shoulders.

So when she unfortunately surrendered both belts to tough opposition, Stamp felt a little more than winded. In fact, the 25-year-old Pattaya, Thailand native says she felt so down, she needed to take a step back and recalibrate her focus on the task at hand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp detailed what she had to do to get over the heartbreak of losing her world titles.

She said:

“I just needed to take a short break. Then I would return as a better version of myself. I just needed a break to heal my body, mind and calm my nerves.”

Of course, in order to come back stronger, Stamp also needed motivation. And the only person who could give her that was herself.

She added:

“I just told myself, ’Give me a moment to rest, so I can regain my faith and become a better Stamp.’”

Stamp would move on to become the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion and is now the current no.1-ranked contender in the division.

Stamp will attempt to make history in her next fight when she takes on no.2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee of South Korea for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title. The two meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, Sept. 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live on Amazon Prime Video.