Stamp believes American fan base is in love with her ‘dancing’ and ‘character’

At ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp Fairtex made her debut in the United States, a moment that also marked ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in the US.

Live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the Thai alongside some of the biggest names on the promotion’s roster made the trip over to put on a show for the fans.

Facing off against Alyse Anderson, the 25-year old treated the Western fans, who had never seen her compete in-person before, with a delightful finish for the ages.

When she walked out, it was clear that the American fans have as much love for her as the ones back home, treating her like the huge star that she has become in Asia. In response, she delighted them with a second round body shot KO against the American MMA athlete.

A couple of days after the event, Stamp appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani for the first time and spoke about why she thinks she has become such a big name in combat sports in North America.

She told Helwani:

“They probably love my dancing, and they love the way I fight. I have a different character than other fighters, so that’s why people kind of like me.”

Watch the full interview below:

Her incredible walk out and stunning display of elite striking was one of many highlights that made ONE’s US debut an unforgettable night from start to finish.

North American fans can rewatch the Thai superstar’s performance against Alyse Anderson and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 via the free replay on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes