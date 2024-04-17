"Stamp can do it" - Smilla Sundell confident Fairtex teammate can claim two-division glory vs. "experienced" Xiong Jing Nan

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell expects longtime training partner Stamp Fairtex to successfully add another gold to her impressive haul at ONE 168: Denver in the Ball Arena.

The three-sport queen moves up a division to challenge Xiong Jing Nan for the strawweight MMA world title in one of two world title matchups confirmed for the promotion's second on-ground show in the United States on September 6.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post to preview her upcoming world title tilt against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22, the 19-year-old was asked to dissect Stamp's chances against the promotion's sole strawweight MMA queen.

In response, the Stockholm native shared:

"I think Stamp can do it against Jing Nan. But Jing Nan is also very good. She's got the weight advantage, and she's got a lot of experience in this [division] already. But I'm always going to root for my teammates. So I hope for Stamp."

Smilla Sundell's theory isn't too far-fetched, after all.

The 26-year-old, who simultaneously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world title in the past, has terrorized anyone who has come in her way of an MMA victory inside the ONE circle.

Bar her loss to Angela Lee and a somewhat controversial submission defeat to Alyona Rassohyna, the Pattaya martial artist has racked up seven finishes from 11 victories.

Before her ONE atomweight MMA world title win over Ham Seo Hee, Stamp beat Ritu Phogat at ONE: Winter Warriors in December 2021 to become the inaugural ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship winner.

Smilla Sundell faces Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

On her end, Smilla Sundell hopes to carry on her impressive form over the past two years into her first fight of 2024.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate squares off alongside Russian striker Natalia Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 3.

