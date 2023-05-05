Stamp Fairtex admits to getting nervous before fights

Even someone as active as Stamp Fairtex is not resilient to nerves before matches. The Thai superstar is gearing up for her 12th MMA showdown this Friday at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Despite having a ton of experience fighting on stage, her atomweight fight against Alyse Anderson is going to feel a whole lot different.

May 5th will mark her first North American appearance in front of a soldout crowd at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. So leading up to the match, Stamp will definitely be feeling those pre-game jitters. However, she’s got the best strategy in the world to help her manage her nerves and keep the stress under control.

This week on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything,” a fan asked her the question:

“Hey Stamp, I love how quickly you’ve taken to the grappling game, and it’s always cool to see you get a submission win. How nervous do you get when you are about to fight and does your dance entrance help you be more relaxed?”

The 25-year-old standout responded:

“I get nervous and so excited. Sometimes I throw up in my mouth a little. When I dance I feel more relaxed.”

Stamp Fairtex is ready to showcase more than just her dancing skills on the world stage. She extends the entertainment factor into her fighting, which she does with immense conviction and confidence. This time will be no different despite fighting in the United States.

In particular, she’s excited to test her grappling skills against one of the strongest jiu-jitsu stylists in the division. However, where her opponent lacks in expertise compared to Stamp is her striking.

The Thai fighter is an outstanding Muay Thai artist with great timing, which can cause a lot of trouble for Anderson, who doesn’t do well against powerful strikers.

However, Alyse Anderson is a bit of a wild card, so that’s what makes this matchup even more compelling to watch.

Don’t miss ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III this Friday, May 5. Fans in Canada and the U.S. can stream the event live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

