Stamp Fairtex professes her love for KFC

Stamp Fairtex has already established herself as one of the top stars in Asian combat sports and is starting to make her name bigger in the West.

Through the great success that she has had in ONE Championship, competing in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing and her upbeat personality, which always shines through, she has become a real fan favorite on the roster that can back it up inside the Circle.

For her next fight at ONE Fight Night 10, she will return to the atomweight MMA division to face Alyse Anderson .

This isn’t any ordinary fight for the Thai superstar though as on May 5, she will get an opportunity to put on a show for the fans in the United States for the very first time.

Live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, ONE is bringing a stacked card for its debut event in the US and one thing is for certain, the 25-year old striker will bring the energy.

Ahead of her upcoming contest, she took part in a Reddit: Ask Me Anything via the ONE Championship account, giving her fans the opportunity to get to know her a little better.

Whilst some fans wanted to dive a bit deeper into her mindset and experiences in martial arts, MarkusTeak asked:

“Stamp - what’s two types of ‘junk’ or ‘pre-packaged’ food that you love to consume?”

She replied:

“I love KFC!”

Stamp Fairtex will return at ONE Fight Night 10 to face Alyse Anderson on May 5. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

