Stamp Fairtex admits she ‘got too excited’ and paid the price against Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex believes her overzealousness is what ultimately cost her a potential win over reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee last year.

After running through the competition during the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament in 2021, Stamp Fairtex earned an opportunity to challenge atomweight world titleholder Angela Lee at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE X. The Thai superstar had fans on the edge of their seat after landing a vicious body blow that sent Lee reeling in an attempt to recover. Stamp moved in and unloaded her arsenal, but it was not enough to put away the ‘Unstoppable’ champion.

After surviving Stamp’s onslaught in the opening round, Angela Lee stormed back and scored a takedown en route to a second-round submission via rear-naked choke to retain her atomweight world title in spectacular fashion.

Looking back on the fight during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Stamp suggested that her excited response to hurting Lee in the first round is what ultimately cost her the contest:

“I hurt her, but that’s when I got too excited. I didn’t stay disciplined. That cost me,” Fairtex admitted.

Since then, Stamp Fairtex has been fighting her way back to the top of the weight class, scoring decisive victories over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson. Now, with Angela Lee sidelined following the tragic loss of her sister, Victoria Lee, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has revealed that an interim atomweight title will be established to keep the division moving.

On Friday, September 1, Stamp Fairtex will square off with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee to crown a new interim atomweight world champion at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the event live and for free in U.S. primetime.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Sep 1 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries Can Stamp become a historic three-sport queen when she faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight World Title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video? #ONEFightNight14 | Sep 1 at 8PM ETWatch Live on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries Can Stamp become a historic three-sport queen when she faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight World Title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video? 🏆 #ONEFightNight14 | Sep 1 at 8PM ET🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries https://t.co/Xqlg5YWjiE

Poll : 0 votes