Stamp Fairtex admits self-doubt is slowly creeping in her mind ahead of return: “I don't even expect a great result”

Stamp Fairtex has opened up about the mental battles she's facing as her highly anticipated comeback draws near.The former three-sport ONE World Champion will return to action against Kana &quot;Krusher Queen&quot; Morimoto at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Nori on November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.The Thai megastar's vulnerability represents a stark contrast to her typically confident demeanor. After nearly two years away from competition because of a serious knee injury, the Fairtex Training Center product is grappling with uncertainty about her abilities.While speaking with ONE Championship, Stamp said:&quot;This will be a chance to prove myself, whether I can make a comeback or not. I don't even expect a great result from myself.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 27-year-old's extended absence began following her knee injury that forced her to relinquish the ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Title in May 2025. Her recovery journey hit multiple roadblocks, including a setback earlier this year when she attempted to return prematurely.Meanwhile, Stamp’s stiff test against Kana will test if her championship-caliber striking remains intact.After all, a veteran like Kana presents a dangerous challenge for someone dealing with ring rust and self-doubt.Stamp carries an unassuming demeanor in highly awaited returnStamp's humble approach to this comeback opportunity highlights the psychological toll of her lengthy layoff. The former champion, who once dominated three different combat sports disciplines, now questions her capabilities.During an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp said:&quot;I'm unsure. It's been a long time since I last fought. It's difficult to predict anything from both her and my side.&quot;Despite her reservations, fans eagerly await the return of one of ONE's most decorated athletes. The Thai striker's journey back to championship contention begins with this crucial test against the determined Japanese veteran.Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on Stamp vs Kana at ONE 173.