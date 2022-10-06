“My skillset is better than hers” - Stamp Fairtex believes she works harder on her MMA than Anissa Meksen

Stamp Fairtex wants to hold on to as much leverage as she can over her new rival. If one had to choose between her and Anissa Meksen in an MMA contest, Stamp would re-emphasize that she’s the superior fighter.

Stamp and Meksen are ringing in the new year with a special mixed-rules bout which is scheduled to take place on January 14, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both women are coming off dominant decision victories in their last outing at ONE on Prime Video 2. In their post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, which took place that same evening, both Stamp and Meksen exchanged a war of words to hype up their upcoming showdown.

In terms of MMA, the French-Algerian superstar told the media that she has experience in the sport. However, Stamp isn’t impressed as she’s not expecting much skill from Meksen in that department.

Speaking to SCMP MMA, the 25-year-old doubled-down on her original remarks and said:

“I would repeat whatever I said on stage. She said I’m a dancer, but I’m a dancer who used to be the world champion and I’m the champion of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. And what about her? She has nothing. She hasn’t been a champion in ONE Championship yet. For her MMA skills, I saw her train some, but not as much as what I do everyday. So I still believe that my skillset is better than hers.”

Stamp Fairtex got back on the winning track last week with a unanimous decision victory over No.5-ranked contender Jihin Radzuan. Earlier that night, 7-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Anissa Meksen put on a clinical performance against rising Thai star Dangkongfah Banchamek.

Fans are excited to see how well Meksen answers to Stamp’s well-rounded skillset come fight night in January.

Anissa Meksen responds to Stamp Fairtex’s takedown threats

Anissa Meksen recently responded to Stamp Fairtex’s takedown threats with a laugh.

The Muay Thai and kickboxing phenom has no problem putting Stamp in her place. The idea that the Thai superstar could come close enough for a takedown or even reach the second round is laughable to the seasoned athlete.

In the post-fight interview with SCMP MMA, Meksen responded to her threats by saying:

“She’s never faced a girl like me. I think I will smash her.”

Catch her full response below:

