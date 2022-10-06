Anissa Meksen prefers to stay cryptic about her MMA experience ahead of mixed-rules bout with Stamp Fairtex

ONE Championship fan favorite Stamp Fairtex picked up another solid win on Friday night in her return to the circle. The former two-sport world champion scored a unanimous decision win over Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan to keep herself relevant in the atomweight world title picture. Next, Stamp will turn her attention to Muay Thai sensation Anissa Meksen.

Announced even before she stepped into the cage with Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp knew her next outing would be against Meksen early next year, but it won’t be any regular fight. Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen are scheduled to square off in the promotion’s second mixed-rules bout.

For Meksen, it will be her first foray into the world of MMA after more than 100 wins in kickboxing and Muay Thai competition, but ‘C18’ insists that she does have MMA experience. When asked by Nic Atkin of South China Morning Post about her experience, Meksen opted to play coy, asking fans to simply trust what she says.

“I prefer to say nothing about this, but if I tell you I have experience in MMA, [then] I have experience in MMA.”

When asked about training partners helping her get ready for the MMA side of their mixed-rules affair, Meksen once again opted to limit her response to the bare minimum.

“Yes, they are all [helpling me] to succeed.”

Things are already getting spicy between Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen

Three months away from their mixed-rules showdown at ONE on Prime Video 6 this January, things are already getting chippy between ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex and seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Anissa Meksen.

Following her win over Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE on Prime Video 2, Meksen was asked about her already scheduled meeting with Stamp Fairtex. Meksen said:

“She’s a dancer, I’m a real fighter. Simple.”

These words didn’t sit well with Stamp, who gave her own response after her win over Jihin Radzuan. Stamp quipped:

“She said I’m just a dancer and she’s a real fighter. Yes, I am a dancer, but I was a ONE world champion. Has she ever been a ONE world champion?”

During the post-fight press conference, Stamp shared her thoughts on the war of words that has already begun between herself and Meksen.

“Well, they were just challenging words. We're challenging each other to come out [to] do our best [when we] meet in a fight in January.”

