“Just challenging words” - Stamp Fairtex shares her thoughts on post-fight back-and-forth with Anissa Meksen

Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex recently shared her thoughts about Anissa Meksen’s post-fight callout during her post-fight interview with ONE Championship.

Both women put on clinical performances on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2. Stamp Fairtex defeated Malaysian standout Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Raduzan in MMA, retaining her No.1-ranked spot in the process. Meanwhile, striking goddess Anissa Meksen did what she does best by making easy work of 20-year-old Dangkongfah Banchamek.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson inside the circle, the outspoken Algerian-French native threw a jab at Stamp Fairtex, suggesting that the Thai is just a dancer and not a fighter. Stamp hit back by making fun of Meksen’s absent belts at ONE Championship by saying she hasn’t won anything.

Watch the drama unfold below:

Taking questions from the media during the post-fight interview session, the Thai superstar was asked if there was any bad blood between herself and Meksen after what had transpired in the circle. Stamp only had this to say:

“Well, they were just challenging words. We're challenging each other to come out [to] do our best [when we] meet in a fight in January.”

Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen will settle their differences in a special mixed-rules bout at US primetime on January 13 at ONE on Prime Video 6 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Just like the first mixed-rules bout between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon before them, the rounds will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA.

This will be the first time Anissa ‘C18’ Meksen comes face-to-face with a former ONE world champion. If she beats the former two-sport titleholder, she could finally get a world title opportunity she’s been pining for against ONE atomweight kickboxing and interim Muay Thai world champion Janet Todd, or even against reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Helen Rodrigues.

For Stamp, winning would mean more opportunities to expand her brand with her American fanbase, re-establish her position as one of the top strikers in the world, and potentially reprise her role as a challenger to Angela Lee’s atomweight crown.

Catch Stamp's full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex shows Jihin Radzuan respect inside the circle

Stamp Fairtex battled Jihin Radzuan for three full rounds at ONE on Prime Video 2 to earn a return to the win column.

Both women brought the heat with excellent exchanges on the feet before ‘Shadow Cat’ eventually brought the fight to the ground. Known for her grappling proficiency, Radzuan kept Stamp down for the latter part of the first round.

But in the end, Stamp’s takedown defense, grappling knowledge, and stinging punches got the better of the Malaysian standout. A late elbow by Stamp that dropped Radzuan in the third round solidified the judges’ decision to score in favor of the Thai star.

After the battle, the victorious Stamp showed nothing but respect for her fallen opponent inside the circle.

